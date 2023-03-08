The UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore is hosting an exhibit on the mid-20th century art movement known as the Bay Area Figurative now through April 23.
Bay Area Figurative, which abandoned abstract expressionism in favor of returning to recognizable objects and likenesses, is considered the first significant North American art movement based on the West Coast.
The movement, which continues today, began in the 1950s with Bay Area artists creating works that often used the strong light of Northern California.
The exhibit features the works of the late Jerome Carlin, who painted in the Berkeley area starting in the 1970s.
Other featured artists include the late Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Bay Area poet, painter, social activist, and co-founder of City Lights, and the late Oneida Stowe, longtime Livermore artist and educator who taught classes at Las Positas College for 15 years.
Works from several contemporary artists will also be on display.
The exhibit, “Bay Area Figurative Exhibit: Emerging from Abstraction” is free and open to the public 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sundays. It will also be open to ticketed audience members during performances at the Bankhead Theater.
The gallery will host a reception from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, with some of the artists available to discuss their work.