Join Pleasanton Art League (PAL) member Lisa Rigge in a presentation describing the earliest cameras, an overview of their printing methods, and the art of hand-coloring the images on Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. To find the Zoom link, visit pal-art.com.
In her discussion during the first general meeting for PAL, Livermore Art Association and Dublin Arts Collective, Rigge will cover how early photography influenced artwork. As photography improved and quickly gained world-wide popularity, the art of hand-coloring photographs expanded along with it. Rigge will describe the ways in which these early photographs, especially Daguerreotypes and Albumen prints, were hand-colored. Following this part of the talk, Lisa will show a step-by-step illustrated example of how to hand-color a digital image.
Lisa Rigge is a photographer and educator. She was an Artist-in-Residence at the KALA Art Institute in Berkeley creating a portfolio of solar plate etchings. She has won numerous local and national awards, and her work is in many private collections across the US. Her work has been published in ZYZZYVA; Dream Time Magazine; The Rose in the World; Passager Books (online); The Sun Magazine; and LensWork "Seeing in Sixes 2019" and "Our Magnificent Planet 2020", and soon to be released, "Our Magnificent Planet 2021."