Art in the Park, hosted by the Livermore Art Association Gallery, will take place Sunday, August 18, Carnegie Park, 2155 3nd Street, Livermore, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm adjacent to the Sunday Farmers Market
Spend a Sunday morning browsing through hand made, local art & crafts created by 10 members of the Livermore Art Association Gallery and approximately 15 invited guests. Visit with the artists. Learn how to do some nifty little projects. Put a hand print on the new Gallery flag. Then, after a leisurely stroll through the Farmers Market for some produce & goodies before they close down at 2:00, come on back to choose some of that artwork.
A few of the artists and crafts persons taking part will be LAA Gallery members Jim and Peggy Kervin: glass beads, jewelry, and anklets; Maryann Kot: pencil artwork, felt crafts; Judy Rice: watercolor paintings & children’s books; Ray Skillen: wooden toys & wood crafts; Charlene Stark: wire wrapped jewelry; Jan Watling: quilled snowflake kits; Emily Chin: pressed flower art and several other gallery members.
Guest artists showing will include Lucinda Bender: jewelry & gourds; Cheryl Bloomfield: landscape oil paintings; Irene Busch: semi-precious stone jewelry; Leta Eydelberg: acrylic and watercolor paintings; Carol Hart: acrylic and watercolor paintings; Rita Ann Hart: jewelry and jewelry kits; Ruzanna Kirakosyan: ribbon embroidery on canvas; Liz Marshall: mixed media art; Kim Peck: paper crafts & handmade cards; Esperanza Phoenix: SW sunsets and teepee; Barbara Reynolds: unique photography; Steve Rossi: gigantic oils on canvas; Judy Smalls: clay jewelry and others totaling about 25 artists in the show.
The LAA Gallery will be open during the show. If you haven’t been in for awhile, you will be delighted with the quality of the art and the beautiful gifts and novelties. The space is shared with the Livermore History Center so you will also be able to talk to a docent about your memories or ask questions.
Information at www.LivermoreArtAssociation.org. LAA Gallery 925 449-9927 or Gallery Director Peggy Kervin at 209 531-4026. Regular Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 to 4:00 and Sunday 10:00 to 2:30.