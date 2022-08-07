The Livermore Art Association and Gallery will celebrate Art In The Park along with artists from around the Bay Area.
The event will be held in Carnegie Park on Sunday Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Painters, ceramicists, glass workers, and jewelry artists will be displaying and selling their art.
Art In The Park is a resurrection of the Sunday Afternoon in the Park event that was begun by the Livermore Art Association more than 25 years ago, remembering the painting of the Park on the Island of La Grande Jatte by renowned French artist Georges Seurat.