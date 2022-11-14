The Pleasanton Art League (PAL) will hold its 15th annual Fall Members’ Show in the Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Ave., now through Saturday, Dec. 17.
The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Live demonstrations are also planned for Fridays and Saturdays during the show. There will be a reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, with performances by both the Honors Choir and the Chamber Choir of the Cantabella Children’s Chorus.
Following the performances, the PAL will announce award winners, including Best of Show and a first-ever People’s Choice Award.
For more information, visit pal-art.com.