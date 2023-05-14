Art of Rock and Roll on Display at Bankhead 

A free exhibit showcasing the “art” of rock and roll, including guitars, album covers, and photography, is on display now through July 9 in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore.
“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)” offers visitors a visual tour of the history of rock and roll, including the evolution of the electric guitar and other aspects of the industry.
In addition, Livermore Valley Arts (LVA) will host a reception, open to the public, on Saturday, May 20; a Rock n’ Roll Roadshow, where visitors can learn more about a vintage or unique guitar in their possession, on Saturday, June 3; and an Air Guitar Contest on the Bankhead stage on Thursday, June 8.
Arthur Thompson, editor of Guitar Player magazine, will offer personal stories and anecdotes about rock and roll greats during the reception, from 1 p.m. to 3:30.
The roadshow, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will be hosted by Michael Ferrucci, former owner of Fine Fretted Friends in Livermore and founder of Audio Voyage, one of the first professional recording studios in the Tri-Valley, and Joe McNamara, owner of Real Guitars, a vintage guitar shop in San Francisco.
The Air Guitar contest will be at 7:30 p.m., with the winner receiving a pair of tickets to five Bankhead Presents shows and five guitar lessons from the Seeds of Music Academy in Pleasanton. There will also be prizes for second and third place.
The UNCLE Credit Union Gallery is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. The exhibit will also be open to patrons during Bankhead performances.
For more information, go to LivermoreArts.org.
