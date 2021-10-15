Nancy Roberts, a retired architect and open-air artist, valleys, orchards, and historic buildings, received “Best of Show” during the Pleasanton Art League’s fourth annual Paint Pleasanton competition last month for “Montrose Place Vineyard.”
Dozens of plein air artists set up their easels around Pleasanton the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26 to paint the city's landmarks and surrounding vineyards, culminating in a public exhibit and judging in front of the Museum on Main.
In addition to Robert’s award, Meghana Mitragothi and Leta Eydelberg received Awards of Merit, while Carolyn Lord, Jennifer Huber, Brian Fulmer, and Srivani Ward received honorable mentions. Eydelberg also won the first-ever “People’s Choice Award.”