Nana-Dictta Graves has garnered many titles during her life — internationally acclaimed professional fine micro-mosaic artist, restoration and conservation specialist, hat designer, healing arts practitioner, moderator, keynote speaker, and expert strategist on creative vision are just a few.
Adding to this impressive catalog is the recent title of featured artist at the Bankhead Gallery in Livermore. Focusing on raw materials, her work has been described as taking a warm-hearted approach to art that brings the glorious images of everyday materials to life, by ‘recycling’ and using traditional micro-mosaic technique with the message behind the art.
“I was always fascinated by cathedrals, castles and historical buildings of age with decorative glass windows,” said Graves. “When I was 5, each time I passed by one with my parents, I did not like the idea of leaving them behind; rather, I had the hope of staying in one of these beautiful buildings or carrying it with me — a child’s mind at heart. Right about the age of 13, I discovered how much I can do with raw materials in the work of eco-friendly art.”
Born and raised in Ghana, West Africa, Graves attended boarding school growing up. Her first solo exhibition was opened by the wife of the former vice president of Ghana. The nine-day exhibition reportedly attracted 30,000 people. In the early ’80s, she was part of a world exhibition of contemporary art on display in the Kaiser Center Mezzanine Art Gallery in Oakland.
“Three of my pieces were amongst the many (in the Kaiser exhibition),” said Graves. “One work made of seeds was honored best. During that time, I was invited to the U.S. by an international group (to work) as a design consultant for a few years.”
According to Graves, each and every work she has created has meant a lot to her. Her ultimate vision is to create a masterpiece every single time and to put value into the world. To her, understanding ideas in visual inspiration is what it means to connect human souls.
“An inspiring, handmade micro-mosaic work that combines fine art and ecological sustainability — old ideas into a new vision and creative thinking outside the box — raises narratives to put a value into the world, and understanding the human soul connects values and principles,” she said. “The aspect of the micro-mosaic lingers with quite a number of people with its constructive details and beauty. Then, the storytelling behind each work motivates and inspires all ages to come together with a purpose to lift up dreams. Hope restores confidence in this ethical world to empower others to go forward to meet daily challenges with the courage to make a difference.”
For more information or to view and purchase Graves’ work, visit naikttafineartmosaics.com, dicttahatsavant-garde.com, facebook.com/NanaDictta or linkedin.com/in/nanadictta. To view Graves’ Bankhead Gallery exhibition online, visit livermorearts.org/online-gallery.