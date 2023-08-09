LIVERMORE — Anyone who has ever stood in front of a piece of art and wondered what the artist was thinking would know that it’s a rare opportunity to get inside the creator’s mind and find out. Chatting with Livermore digital illustrator Ney Hoato, whose pronouns are they/them/he, was just that chance.
“I’ve always been very introspective and in my own head. I have a lot of stories in here,” he said, laughing and softly pointing to his temple. “It takes a while for me to put it all down somewhere. Sometimes, it’s just an idea in my head, and then I’m writing what would be paragraphs and paragraphs in the notes app on my iPhone.”
Hoato’s work, along with that of approximately 20 other artists, is currently displayed in the Uncle Credit Union Gallery as part of an exhibit called, “Comic Crossing: The Art of the Graphic Novel.” It was showcased at the recent ComicCon event hosted by Livermore Valley Arts inside and outside of the Bankhead Theater on July 22 to a record crowd turnout. The multi-media display of artwork is available for viewing through Oct. 8.
Anne Giancola, Valley Arts visual arts and education manager, was the one who initially encouraged Hoato to submit his work to the show. She pointed out that, of the 50 or so pieces on display, Hoato’s caught the eye of the press. The Independent’s photographer chose to snap a photo of the piece, which later ran in the paper’s July 13 issue.
“A lot of submissions are black and white as you can imagine—they’re comics,” she said. “And you’ve got to go right up close and read them … (but) Ney’s were great. They were big and colorful and dramatic.” Noting the big pink matte frame Hoato used for his piece, she added, “He went all out, and it’s hanging on the front wall, because it looks really good.”
On the surprise of waking up one morning to see his artwork in The Independent, he said, “I try to be really humble about my achievements, even though, of course, I take pride in them.”
The two pieces that he selected for the show center around a character called Diana.
“She is something that I care deeply about,” he explained, “I can use her as a vessel for a lot of different things and ideas.”
He says he’s a very visual person. “I like juicy, full, vibrant, saturated prints.” To achieve his vision, he pulls from queer fashion and textiles. He plays with the juxtaposition of beauty and the grotesque. Working mostly in Photoshop, he takes objects that exist in the real world and layers them into the one he is imagining.
He explained, “Diana sits in this universe that has been created for her, but the places are almost liminal; they could exist anywhere.”
Giancola first crossed paths with Hoato backstage at the Bankhead, where he works as a stage technician. She ended up handing over to Hoato the job of painting logos backstage that the performers then sign. “He does a totally great job. Super neat and careful. Not a lot of artists can do that real fine (freehand) straight edge. And now it’s expanded to other walls. It’s fun back there.”
Fast forwarding to his work in the exhibit, she said, “This was a way to showcase his artwork. It’s really what we’re trying to do—encourage artists.”
And this encouragement has meant a lot to Hoato, especially after a discouraging experience in art school, from which he decided to unenroll as an entertainment design major after a few years.
He recalled feeling that he had to fight too hard to learn at an institution that wanted the students just to draw like the professors. “Style is so fluid. You can’t just box everyone into an industry that is so adaptive.” As a result of his school experience, he took a step back, hoping to heal his relationship with art.
After Giancola urged Hoato to make a submission to the theater exhibit, he reapproached his artwork with fresh eyes and new skills. He said that since his time at the Bankhead working with theater lights his eyes “look at color theory differently now.” After having taken a long hiatus from art, Hoato offered two pieces, which he did not imagine would get accepted.
Of the time following art school he said, “I wanted to reignite my passion for art. There’s that capitalistic part that’s like, ‘You need to do it because it sells.’”
However, on the placard beneath the artists’ works displaying title and price, Hoato’s reads noticeably, NFS (not for sale). He explained, “Now, I’m working on Diana stuff for me, because I like it and think it’s worth investing my time and energy.”
Referring to his strong sense of self, Hoato stated, “I think because I am sometimes fem-presenting and I have long hair and long nails. Sometimes I do get weird looks. People stare. But it’s also not my problem.”
Hoato said of his character Diana, “She is a force. She can be you or she can be I. But when she is you or she is I, she elevates.”
He added, “She elevates you, not changing you, but making you more yourself.”
The UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery, 2400 First St., is open to the public from 1p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, and to theater patrons during performances.
To see more of Hoato’s work visit https://neyh23.wixsite.com/portfolio or on Instagram @nhoato.