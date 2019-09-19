“Where Art & Nature Meet,” a new exhibit of more than 60 works of art, has opened at the Bankhead Gallery and will run through October 28.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, a special Artists’ Reception will connect the art exhibit with other senses as attendees hear live bird sounds, smell plants and flowers, touch rock surfaces, and experience the exhilaration of a live butterfly release on the plaza.
The exhibit reflects the wonders of the natural world with birds, animals, flora and landscapes portrayed in a wide-range of mediums including drawings, paintings, photographs and mixed media works.
Anne Giancola, Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center’s visual arts manager and exhibit curator, designed the reception around the theme of “Animal, Vegetable, Mineral.”
In addition to the bird demonstration by Sherry Lizardo, and informative display of fossils and minerals by the Livermore Valley Lithophiles, there will be live jazz music provided by the Tom Reynolds Conspiracy.
Light refreshments will be served at the free family-friendly event.
More than 20 pieces by featured artist Bettie Goosman will be on display in the Founders Room to the left of the lobby. Goosman’s luminous watercolors have a rich quality of light, and highlight the beauty of the land, including views of her native South Africa, glorious canyons of the west, or vineyards near her home in Livermore.
The Bankhead Gallery is located in the lobby of the theater at 2400 First St. in Livermore. The exhibition is free and open to the public Mondays through Wednesdays, and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
A free Closing Reception will be held in conjunction with Art & Wine Intertwined on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., with wine tasting, live music and refreshments. Many works in “Where Art & Nature Meet” are available for sale.