Livermore Art Association’s biggest show has been revived as the “Late Spring Art Show,” set for Sept. 11 and 12. Artists still have time to enter before the Sept. 1 deadline. Enter online by going to www.livermoreartassociation.org/late-spring-art-show. Nonmembers are welcome.
This is the 65th annual show, and is supported by the City of Livermore Commission for the Arts. The Late Spring Art Show accepts works in various mediums, and artists are not bound by any themes. Paintings, carvings, photographs, handmade jewelry, textiles, quilts, and a lot more are all welcome.
The show is free and open to the public. It will be at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 8th Street, on Sept. 11 and 12, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be a reception with awards, food, and live music from 2:30 – 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Come and see the beautiful and interesting art made by our local artists. For more information, contact christine@christinemccall.com.