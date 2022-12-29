LIVERMORE – Visitors to the Bank of America (BofA) branch on Railroad Avenue can view Bay Area artist Mike Gosbee’s recently released works.
Gosbee is just one of many artists sponsored by BofA as part of a collaboration with ArtLifting, a national organization that works to showcase traditionally underrepresented contemporary artists.
Sara Ramirez manages BofA’s Livermore Financial Center and said the organization has a long history of supporting the arts throughout its many branch offices.
“This new partnership with Artlifting gives us access to feature works by artists living with disabilities or impacted by housing insecurity,” Ramirez said. “Here in Livermore, we’ve truly enjoyed featuring local artist Mike Gosbee’s collage series, and visitors have been curious to learn more about Mike, reading the description next to each piece. His artwork is a wonderful, lively addition to our financial center.”
BofA purchased Gosbee’s piece to hang in Livermore in order to provide him with funds from the sale to help him expand his audience. As part of the collaboration with ArtLifting, Bank of America purchased approximately 11,000 pieces from various artists to be installed in 1,500 locations across the country.
As an artist impacted by housing insecurity, Gosbee, 68, hopes his participation with ArtLifting will allow him to afford to create larger scale work, as well as purchase additional art materials and frames for his art. His practice previously focused on 3D sculptures, but due to access and health issues, he left off his sculptural practice for now, instead focusing on his 2D collage practice. He said the 2D pieces he creates are an altered version of his 3D practice, collapsing his ideas into flat images.
“My art is about looking at things differently,” Gosbee said. “I’d say 90% of the pieces I do, I try to make a point that they can be looked at from as many directions as possible. It’s an idea of pluralism. Something minimal isn’t just an image, it’s four images. I’d love it if every week they turned the artwork 90 degrees to the right.”
Gosbee’s interest in art is life-long; he has multiple degrees, including a Master of the Arts. Although he pursues art as a career, the venture has never fully supported him. Gosbee added that he is grateful to ArtLifting and hopes to increase his sales and commissions.
“(It means a) bigger audience and has made me money that helps me keep going,” said Gosbee of the partnership. “It allows me to keep doing things.”
ArtLifting’s Chief Growth Officer Christina Bailey said her company is creating opportunities and allowing artists to earn income for the work they create. She noted Gosbee’s piece in the Livermore office is accompanied by a plaque detailing his story so viewers can learn more about his work.
She said BofA is grateful for the collaboration with ArtLifting.
“They (BofA) could have chosen to work with any artists, and the intention behind them deciding to work with ours means they are changing lives,” Bailey said. “They have changed the lives of these artists because of the purchases they’ve made and the validation they’ve provided. This partnership was very intentional and is truly putting their talk into action when they talk about the power of people and creating opportunities and fostering economic empowerment.”
Gosbee’s piece can be viewed at the BofA Financial Center, 1748 Railroad Ave., in Livermore. His work is also on display at Hospitality House, 181 6th St., in San Francisco.
For more information on BA, visit bankofamerica.com.
For more information on ArtLifting, visit artlifting.com.
For more information on Hospitality House, visit hospitalityhouse.org.