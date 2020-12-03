The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center will host an outdoor Mini Art Mart at the Bankhead Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The art sale, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature works by Nana-Dictta Graves, Jennifer Huber, Leta Eydelberg, and Topsy-Turvey Ceramics, as well as other local artists.
Shoppers will also be able to enjoy the temporary public sculptures, "Where Do We Go from Here," created for ArtWalk in October, and four new artscapes painted on the lower windows of the Bankhead Theater. The winter-themed artscapes were recreated by volunteers led by Jennifer Huber, Leta Eydelberg, Thomasin Dewhurst, and Anne Giancola.
The Art Mart is an extension of the “Handmade for the Holidays” online art fair hosted by the arts center on its website,