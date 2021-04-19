The Alameda County Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 2021 Arts Leadership Awards recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions to the local arts community.
Nominations must be submitted online by Friday, May 24, at www.acgov.org/arts/awards.
This program recognizes one person from each of the five districts represented by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
Nominees must be residents of the county and involved in an arts discipline such as music, dance, visual arts, literature, theater, film and video, traditional crafts and folk arts, and new media. They must also be affiliated with a county arts organization as an artist, staff person, board member, teacher, volunteer, donor, supporter, or advocate.
Community members may submit one nomination each.
The Alameda County Arts Commission will review the nominations in June and the award recipients will be recognized by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in October for National Arts and Humanities Month.
For more information, contact the Alameda County Arts Commission at (510) 208-9646, artscommission@acgov.org, or www.acgov.org/arts/awards.