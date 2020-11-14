The Livermore Cultural Arts Council is encouraging anyone with space that could be used for storage to consider donating the “gift of space” to one of its 29 member organizations.
The council said space is needed to store theater sets, musical instruments, costumes, props and other items.
For many years, local arts groups have struggled to find temporary storage, according to the council, and “this nomadic existence has been stressful and expensive.”
Anyone with an empty warehouse, barn, large garage, or a lot where a shipping container could be placed is being asked to contact the council at LivermoreCulturalArtsCouncil@gmail.com. The council will match the space and proposed cost with the needs of its organizations.