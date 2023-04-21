The Pleasanton Art League (PAL) will sponsor a Pals Youth Art Show for middle and high school students at theStoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30.
Entries for the juried competition must be submitted to the PAL by Friday, April 28. More than 150 students are expected to participate in the show.
The Best of Show winner in each division will receive a $40 gift card, while three Merit Award Winners will receive $20 gift cards.
Middle school entries will be judged by Jen Huber, who paints and teaches at the Bothwell Arts Center in Livermore, and Ranjini Venkatachari, who works primarily in the medium of colored pencil out of her home studio in Ramon.
High school entries will be judged by Usha Shukla,who paints nature-inspired abstracts, and George Garbarino, a multi-disciplinary artist who works with watercolors, drawings, and photography. Both are PAL board members.
For more information, go to www.pal-art.com.