More than 200 artists are expected to display their works during ArtWalk Livermore, a one-day arts and crafts festival, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday,
Oct. 8.
Sponsored by Livermore Valley Arts, the festival will encompass sidewalks and plazas in downtown Livermore, with displays ranging from contemporary to classical, abstract to realism, pottery to mixed media, handmade bags, ceramic garden art, and jewelry. Downtown boutiques, restaurants, and wine-tasting rooms will also participate.
The Bankhead Plaza will host performing cultural arts groups between noon and 4 p.m.