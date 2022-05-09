The Asante Africa Foundation will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a fundraising event, “Let’s Get Wild,” from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday, May 7, at the historic Friesman Dairy in Livermore.
Founded in 2007, the Livermore-based organization sponsors educational, life-skills, and leadership programs for youths in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The fundraiser will include wine tasting, live African drumming, and “stories from the field” with special guests Richard Mabala and Theopista Charles Seuya.
Mabala is a teacher and author of several books for children. Born in 1949, he gave up his British citizenship and became a citizen of Tanzania in 1982. He was also a founding member of the Tanzania Gender Networking Program and HakiElimu, a group that promotes a right to education, and director of Tamasha, another non-governmental agency working for youth empowerment.
A graduate of the University of Bristol in Great Britian, Seuya is the foundation’s country director for Tanzania.
The evening will also include catering by A Loveable Feast, as well as silent and live auctions featuring travel to Tanzania, Italy, and Bali. Tickets are $225 and are available at bit.ly/3vwjEJX or 415-876-9718. For more information, email asinger@asanteafrica.org.