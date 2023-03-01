The Asbury Players, a Livermore community theater group, will present “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy about four middle-aged Southern women who decide they need an escape from the sameness of their everyday lives, over the next two weekends.
Jim Lobao, who has acted in several Asbury plays, takes on a new challenge as a first-time director, while Martie Muldoon takes on the producer’s role.
Muldoon also plays Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, whose career was recently derailed.
Donna Blevins plays Dot, widowed and facing life alone in a new city until she takes a hot yoga class and her first sip of bourbon.
Marsha Howard is Marlafaye Mosley, a fiery Texas gal looking for mending and revenge to get over her cheating ex-husband.
Lea Blevins is Jinx, a recent arrival in Savannah and offers her services as a life coach to the others, not realizing that she may be most in need of a makeover.
The Asbury Players will present “The Savannah Sipping Society” at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12.
Tickets are $15 and are available at asburylive.org/asbury-players.