The Asbury Players, a Livermore community theater group, will present “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy about four middle-aged Southern women who decide they need an escape from the sameness of their everyday lives, over two weekends in March.
Martie Muldoon plays Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, whose career was recently derailed.
Donna Blevins plays Dot, widowed and facing life alone in a new city until she takes a hot yoga class and her first sip of bourbon. Marsha Howard is Marlafaye Mosley, a fiery Texas gal looking for mending and revenge to get over her cheating ex-husband. Lea Blevins is Jinx, a recent arrival in Savannah and offers her services as a life coach to the others, not realizing that she may be most in need of a makeover.
The Asbury Players will present “The Savannah Sipping Society” at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12. Tickets are $15 and are available at asburylive.org/asbury-players.
The Asbury Fellowship Team will also host a chicken dinner at 5:30 p.m. before the show on March 11. Tickets for the dinner are also $15 and available online.