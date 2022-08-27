The nonprofit Valley Concert Chorale, now celebrating its 60th anniversary season, will hold auditions for new singers in September.
The choir typically performs three concert sets annually, with music ranging from classical to contemporary, folk, and jazz. The group is seeking experienced singers with sight-reading skills. Auditions, by appointment only, will be held Monday, Sept. 12, and Monday, Sept. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore.
The 15-minute auditions will include vocalizing to determine range, reading from a motet, and a clapping exercise. Singers must commit to the season with Monday evening rehearsals at the First Presbyterian Church.
For an appointment, call 925-866-4003 or text 650-274-5315.
The 2022 to 2023 season will begin with holiday concerts on Dec. 10 and 11.