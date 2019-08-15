Valley Concert Chorale signing on for auditions:
• Annual Sing-It-Yourself Messiah on Friday, December 6, 7:30pm
• A British Christmas Saturday, December 14, 7:30pm; Sunday, December 15 3:00pm. Celebrate with carols from The Choir of Kings College, Cambridge; the music of Stephen Cleobury, Arvo Part, David Willcocks (100th birthday), Carl Rutti, John Tavener, Vaughan Williams, and John Rutter Traditional Audience Sing-Along
• Celebrate the Night: Dreams, the Moon and Stars Sunday, March 15, 2020; 3:00pm Johannes Brahms O schone Nacht Eric Whitacre's Sleep Daniel Elder's Three Nocturnes Morten Lauridsen's Sure on this Shining Night Stephen Foster's Beautiful Dreamer Harline/Washington's When you Wish Upon a Star and Mercer/Mancini's Moon River;Daniel Glover featured in Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata
• Celebrate Composers Significant Birthdays in 2020: from 75 to 450.Saturday May 9, 2020 @ 7:30p.m.The great British composer John Rutter is 75 and some of his most popular songs will be featured: For the Beauty of the Earth, All Things Bright and Beautiful, and The Sprig of Thyme with Cantabella Children’s Choir; Beethoven at 250 with his riveting Hallelujah from the Mt. of Olives And in remembering the Notre Dame where Louis Vierne, at 150, served as the organist with excerpts from his Solemn Mass.
It's a new season and that means audition time. Now scheduling appointments for singers who would like to be a part of the Chorale’s 2019-2020 concert season Seeking experienced singers with sight-reading skills who enjoy singing exciting and challenging music. To schedule an appointment, call (925) 866-4003. valleyconcertchorale.org.