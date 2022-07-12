Alan Frank, author of “Depot: A History of the Railroad in Livermore,” will give a local history lecture at the Livermore Public Library’s Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., on Wednesday, July 27.
The presentation, “Parallel Paths: A Railroad History of Livermore,” is part of the Then & Now: Livermore Stories program sponsored by the library and the Livermore Heritage Guild. It will explore how Livermore and the railroads both emerged in the late 1860s and how their interests developed in parallel over the next 50 years.
The presentation is free and will begin at 7 p.m. in the Storytime Room. No registration is required.