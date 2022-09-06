Kristina McMorris, the best-selling author of “Sold on a Monday,” will be in Livermore on Friday, Sept. 7, to discuss her newest novel, “The Way We Hide.”
The book tells the story of a stage assistant to an illusionist who is recruited by British intelligence during WWII to help captured soldiers escape the Nazis. But, according to a pre-publication synopsis, ‘when a test of her loyalty draws her deep into the trenches of war, she discovers no mission is more treacherous than escaping one’s past.’
Coffee and Conversation with Kristina McMorris, hosted by Towne Center Books on the patio at The Last Word, 2470 First St., begins at 10 a.m. The cost is $5.