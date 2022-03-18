Best-selling author Mary Roach, renowned for her off-beat and humorous take on everyday science, will present “Mary Roach’s World of Weird Science,” at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, in the Bankhead Theater as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series.
In a moderated discussion, Roach will speak to the body of her work and her unorthodox approach to science writing that has led to six New York Times best sellers. She will talk about how her insatiable curiosity has led her to explore topics many of us find discomfiting, from “the curious life of cadavers” and the science of sex to the intricacies of the human digestive system. The wit and wisdom of her unflinching observations in complement with her meticulous research make topics that might otherwise offend not only palatable, but irresistibly fun. Roach also will touch on the importance of science literacy and the state of science in our country today.
Roach’s New York Times bestsellers include: Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers; Spook; Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex; Gulp; Grunt; Packing for Mars; and her latest book (2021) Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law. Her TED talk is among TED’s 20 most watched. She has written for National Geographic, Wired and the New York Times Sunday magazine, among other publications.
In what many people find dark or distasteful, Roach sees the essence of our humanness and the humor of our squeamishness.
“When you buy one of my books, you kind of know what you’re in for. It is kind of self-selecting,” Roach said. “If you have a delicate sensibility, and you’re easily grossed out, you probably will never read one of my books.”
For more information or tickets, visit bankheadtheater.org, call 925-373-6800 or stop by the Bankhead Theater box office, at 2400 First St., in Livermore, from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Seats are available at $25 and $35.
The speaker series honors the late Rae Dorough, a respected Livermore resident and strong supporter of cultural events. The event is sponsored in part by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC, Sandia National Laboratories, the Alameda County Arts Commission, Towne Center Books and ImageSetters, the Rae Dorough series also partners with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District and Las Positas College. Additionally, individual and corporate supporters help sponsor specific presentations. For more information, visit raedoroughspeakerseries.org or Facebook.com/RaeDoroughSpeakers.
Livermore’s Quest Science Center is a special sponsor of this presentation. For more information, visit quest-science.org.