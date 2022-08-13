Julia Whelan, an American actor and author who has narrated more than 500 audiobooks, will be at Towne Center Books in Pleasanton on Sunday, Aug. 14, to discuss her just-published novel, “Thank You for Listening.”
The novel tells the story of a disillusioned actor who agrees to narrate one last romance novel, leading her on a journey of love and acceptance.
Whelan, perhaps best known for her role as Grace Manning in the television drama “Once and Again” from 1999 to 2002, is also the author of “My Oxford Year,” her debut novel published in 2018. She has also won acclaim for her narration of numerous thriller and romance novels including “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn and “The Witness” by Nora Roberts.
“Coffee and Conversation with Julia Whelan” at Towne Center Books, 555 Main St. will be moderated by Allison Larkin, also an actor, author, and narrator. The program will begin at 2 p.m.