Bestselling author Rhys Bowen will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 Tri-Valley Writers Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Four Points Sheraton in Pleasanton.
Bowen is the author of more than 40 novels, including “Above the Bay of Angels,” “The Tuscan Child,” and the World War II-based “In Farleigh Field,” which won the Left Coast Crime Award for Best Historical Mystery Novel and the Agatha Award for Best Historical Novel.
Sponsored by the Tri-Valley Writers, the daylong meeting will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other presenters -- covering writing, marketing, and self-publishing -- will include Cara Black, Matthew Felix, Joey Garcia, Linda Lee, Laurie McLean, Jordan Rosenfeld, and Brooke Warner.
To register, visit www.trivalleywriters.org/conferences/tri-valley-writers-conference-2021/. The early-bird cost is $120 for California Writers Club WC members, $150 for non-members, and $80 for students ages 14-22. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, and no-host reception with book signings.