J.R. Roessl, author of “Unmoored: Coming of Age in Troubled Waters,” will discuss her family’s three-year adventure aboard a 40-foot schooner during the turbulent 1970s at the Civic Center Library in Livermore at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Roessl grew up in Oakland and spent nearly a decade, from the time she was 7 until she was 16, helping her father build the schooner in a borrowed barn in Livermore after school, on weekends, and during summer vacations.
In December 1969, the schooner, christened Heritage, sailed out of the Pacific Marina in Alameda on the first leg of the family’s around-the-world venture.
Set against a backdrop of the tropics and a host of colorful characters, “Unmoored” is a coming-of-age story as Roessl, her parents and three sisters, face personal challenges and barely avoid disaster as they hopscotch from port to port.
Goodreads describes the book, published in May, as "a story of adventure, revelation, and ultimately redemption.”
Rossel also traveled the world as a model and commercial actor, before settling in the Hudson Valley of New York to raise her family. She now lives with her husband and daughter in Pittsburgh.
She is a graduate of New York University, where she studied creative writing.
The program is free. For more information, call 925-373-5500 or go to library.livermoreca.gov.