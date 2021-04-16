Dan Hinkley, a writer and acclaimed nurseryman, will be the guest speaker for this month’s meeting of the Livermore Garden Club.
The meeting, in partnership with the California Horticultural Society, will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, April 19.
Hinkley will talk about the “mistakes and miracles” in creating Windcliff Gardens, a 6.5-acre garden on a bluff overlooking Puget Sound in Washington state and the subject of his latest book, “Windcliff: A Story of People, Plants, and Gardens,” published in September 2020.
Windcliff combines plants from western North America, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Chile and China.
Hinkley holds a bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture and horticulture education from Michigan State University, and a master’s degree in urban horticulture from the University of Washington. In 1999, Hinkley’s “The Explorer’s Garden: Rare and Unusual Perennials,” was named book of the year by the American Horticulture Association.
For access to the Zoom meeting, which is open to the public, contact president@lavgc.org. For club information go to www.lavgc.org.