Jill Hedgecock, whose 2018 debut novel, “Rhino in the Room,” won a New Apple Literary Indie Book Award, will discuss how to use a “muse board” in character development, book structure, creating mood, and descriptive text, while keeping all the details straight, in a presentation for the Tri-Valley chapter of the California Writers Club on Saturday, Nov. 19. The club will meet at 2 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton, 5115 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton.
Hedgecock is also the author of “Between Shadow’s Eyes” and “From Shadow’s Perspective,” about an orphaned teenage girl and her Doberman pinscher, and their combined ability to see ghosts. Her latest novel, published last year, is “Queen of the Rhino,” a sequel to “Rhino in the Room.” She was also program coordinator for the Mount Diablo chapter of the California Writers Club for eight years.
Reservations are required at tinyurl.com/bdz4zswr. The cost is $14 for members, $18 for nonmembers, $6 for student members, and $10 for student nonmembers.