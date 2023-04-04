Author and book critic A.M. Larks will share tips onsubmitting articles to blogs, journals, agents, and publishers during a meeting of the Tri-Valley Chapter of the California Writers Club on Saturday, May 20.
Larks is assistant managing editor at Kelp Journal, an online literary revue.
Her work has also appeared inNiftyLit, Scoundrel Time, Assay: A Journal of Nonfiction Studies, Five on the Fifth, and Charge Magazine.She holds a doctorate in creative writing from the University of California, Riverside.
Larks’ presentation is titled, “Published! Tips and Tricks from an Indie Editor.”
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in room 2470 at Las Positas College, 3000 Campus Hill Dr., in Livermore.
There is a two-step process to register for the meeting. RSVP by email totreasurer@trivalleywriters.org by Thursday, May 18. Payment must be made at trivalleywriters.org/speaker-meeting-registration-and-payment.
The cost is $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers, $5 for student members, and $8 for nonmember students.