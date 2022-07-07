The Ballet Roots Dance Company (BRDC) is preparing to bring its new show to the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Sunday, July 10.
The Pleasanton-based company is relatively new and regaining its footing after a forced two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Founder and director Talia Fallis said the show – “Summer Collection” – has a little something for everyone.
“This is a very colorful and exciting show, with a wide variety of styles, which makes it fun for all ages and even people who aren’t necessarily into ballet,” said Fallis, 28. “What makes Ballet Roots extra fun and different from other ballet companies is, in addition to classical ballet, we incorporate other dance styles as well.”
Fallis said in founding BRDC, she left the door open to exploring other frontiers of dance, while remaining grounded in traditional ballet. She wants her company to make ballet accessible to everyone and provide the community with quality performances. Fallis says Ballet Roots is the only professional ballet company in the Tri-Valley.
Rayley Farnam, 22, is a dancer in the show. A Livermore resident, she spent the last four years studying dance in Mississippi and looks forward to taking the stage this weekend.
“We will be presenting a variety of shorter works,” Farnam said. “I’m really excited about this show. I think it showcases our strengths and it’s going to be lovely … we have been able to put together a show that will reach the audience and that the audience can relate to in a real way and can find real beauty in.”
Farnam noted several of the pieces are classics danced on pointe, while others have a moodier, more modern feel.
Jennifer DiSibio of Livermore said she plans to see this weekend’s show. She is a longtime fan of Fallis and her work and likes to support local organizations.
“I haven’t seen this show, but their last show was incredible,” DiSibio said. “The ballet dancers are serious about their craft and their art and they work very hard and put many hours into this, doing it on their own without a whole lot of support … With Talia, what comes across is the love of her art.”
BRDC was founded in 2019 and its debut performance was March 2022, days before the pandemic closed down theaters. Fallis said she looks forward to performing again and bringing beautiful dances to the local community.
BRDC’s “Summer Collection” will be performed at the Firehouse Arts Center, 4444 Railroad Avenue in Pleasanton, on Sunday, July 10, at 3 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $16. For tickets or additional information, visit firehousearts.org.
For more information on BDRC, call 925-264-9775, email info@balletroots.org or visit Balletroots.org.