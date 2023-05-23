Valley Dance Theatre (VDT) will perform movements from Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” and Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals” for its Spring Rep program at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.
Highlights from “The Sleeping Beauty” will feature the Princess Aurora, jewel fairies, and Puss in Boots, while “Carnival of the Animals” will feature a menagerie of40 dancing creatures, from ninja turtles to lions, elephants, kangaroos, and a graceful swan.
“Both ‘Carnival of the Animals’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’ are among the most elaborately costumed ballets in our repertoire,” said VDT founder and artistic director Betsy Hausburg. “We believe this colorful celebration will delight both the young and young-at-heart and we look forward to treating our audiences to fairytale magic and a marvelous carnival of animals.”
The performances begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students 18 and younger, and are available online at lvpac.org, by phone at 925-373-6800, or at the Bankhead Theater box office, 2400 First St.