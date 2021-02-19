A new Quest Science Center exhibit at the Bankhead Theater Gallery views the beauty of nature through the lens of science, math and computer programming.
The free exhibit, “Sketches in Code: Randomness & Patterns in Science and Art,” will be on display at the gallery, 2400 First St., Livermore, through May 2.
Created in partnership with the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Council, the exhibit explores how art and science intersect to create digital works reflecting the natural world. More traditional works in the form of origami and paintings by local artists are also on display.
According to Quest founder and CFO Alan Burnham, the idea for the exhibit came from a desire to follow up on the science center’s collaboration with LVPAC two years ago to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing. Burnham said the 2019 Apollo 11 exhibit “was the most successful art installation to date” at the Bankhead gallery.
Caleb Cheung, the science center’s chief learning officer, who created the exhibit with Anne Giancola of LVPAC, said using generative computer programming to create works of art “has been a growing field for two decades.”
The exhibit is organized around five scientific and mathematical themes found in both art and computer code: patterns, randomness, fractals, sequences, and constants and ratios.
“Through these themes, we hope to help everyone see connections between science, art, and daily life” Cheung said. “While the arts have often been described as an opposing discipline to science, mathematics, and computer science, in many ways they are very similar and draw from the same concepts. In the end, all are
creative processes that involve a journey of discovery.”
The exhibit meets county safety guidelines for COVID-19 and will be open from 2-6 pm on Fridays and 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.