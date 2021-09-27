“Explorations in Colored Pencil IX,” a free exhibit that focuses on colored pencils as a fine art medium, is now on display at the Bankhead Theater Gallery, located at 2400 First St., in Livermore.
The free exhibit is sponsored by the San Jose chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America and is open to the public from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., on Saturdays, through Oct. 30. It is also open for viewing by theatergoers and by appointment.
There will also be a reception for the artists during the open hours on Saturday, Sept 25, that is open to the public.