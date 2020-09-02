The Bankhead Theater was lit up in red Tuesday, joining 1,500 other live-event venues across North America in a show of solidarity with workers from one of the industries hardest hit by shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The display was coordinated by #WeMakeEvents, a coalition of trade groups, businesses, unions, and live-events workers, to raise awareness and urge Congress to adopt legislation to save the industry and the workers’ livelihoods.
Among the first businesses to close, live-event venues will be among the last to reopen because of continuing concerns over the safety of large gatherings.
In North America, live-event venues employ more than 12 million, according to the coalition, and 77% of those industry workers have lost 100% of their income.
Overall, 95% of all live events have been cancelled during the pandemic. That includes more than 40 at the Bankhead that have either been cancelled or rescheduled since March 12.
There are currently no live performances for audiences scheduled at the Bankhead through the end of this year.
For more information, go to https://wemakeevents.org/