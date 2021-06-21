A courtyard concert and two films are on tap at the Bankhead Theater this weekend.
On Thursday, June 10, the Bankhead will screen a National Theatre Live production of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” starring James McAvoy. The adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s masterwork by Martin Crimp was recorded in London’s West End.
The showing will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students under 21.
On Friday, June 11, local trumpeter Jeff Bordes and the Bay Area jazz trio Panthelion will highlight an outdoor Courtyard Concert at the Bankhead. Bordes has appeared on stage and recorded with such greats as Branford Marsalis, David Garibaldi, Tom Petty, and Stevie Nicks.
The early evening event, held in the courtyard adjacent to the theater, will feature a comedy opener at 5:30 p.m. followed by the performance. Tickets are $20 and the audience will be capped at 44 seated at distanced tables.
At 3 p.m., on Sunday, June 13, the Bankhead will present the second film in its “Travel Without Leaving Town” series, “Hermitage: The Power of Art.”
Narrated by Italian actor Toni Servillo, the film which offers a tour of the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, along with the city’s waterfront, statues, canals, and bridges.
Tickets are $15, with $10 tickets for students under 21.
For tickets to all Bankhead events, go to livermorearts.org or call 925-373-6800.