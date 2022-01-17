The Bankhead Gallery is now hosting an online exhibit, “Pandemania Days,” featuring more than a year’s worth of 'practice' images, along with a daily journal posted by Bay Area artist Elizabeth Addison during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 456 days, from March 17, 2020, when California issued its first shelter-in-place mandate, through June 15, 2021, when the restrictions were lifted, Addison posted her normally private “daily practice” artworks online.
Most of the works are geometric designs, or mandalas, with a botanical theme, which Addison said were inspired by her daily pandemic walks.
Addison took photographs during the walks that became the raw material for her daily creative journey.
Using a collection of digital tools, including Adobe Suite, Addison said she would play with the day’s imagery and collect her thoughts. Because the digital process began to feel like layered, dimensional painting, she decided to call the works “digital assemblages.”
Each of the works documents a day in her life, including her musings on issues ranging from California’s native flora and invasive species to COVID-19, climate change, social upheaval, and the cosmos. Somedays she spent less than 10 minutes on a particular mandala, while others took hours, with multiple versions. There are about 4,000 mandalas in the series, most of which are available for purchase.
Addison is an artist-in-residence at Kala Art Institute. She is also exhibitions chair for Northern California Women’s Caucus for Art and a member of both the Bay Area Women’s Artists Legacy Project and Women Eco Artists Dialog. Pandemania Days is available to view at livermorearts.org.