Livermore Valley Arts will host ComicCon Livermore at the Bankhead Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.
ComicCon is free and will include comic books, toy anime, collectibles, costume contest, and food vendors.
In addition, the UNCLE Credit Union Gallery inside the Bankhead Theater will be exhibiting a multimedia display of artwork from comics, illustrations, and graphic novels.
The exhibit, “Comic Crossing: The Art of the Graphic Novel,” will run from July 13 to Oct. 8.
It will include video of Jessica Nagel and her work on a graphic novel and an artificial intelligence display created by retired software engineer Thom See that allows the public to extend a four-frame storyboard by responding to prompts.
The exhibit will also include works by Livermore resident Doug Sandelin, who weaves flora, fauna, fungi, and humanity into his art, digital artist Christine McCall, and San Francisco-based artist Magué Calanche, who gives a Latin America narrative to her 2-D and 3-D works.
The Founders Room at the theater will showcase fantasy art.
The UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery, 2400 First St., is open to the public 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and to theater patrons during performances.