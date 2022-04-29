The Creole Jazz Kings will celebrate International Jazz Day on Saturday, April 30, with a free afternoon performance at the Bankhead Plaza in downtown Livermore.
According to the group, the performance will also honor the “Manongs,” mostly young Filipino men who immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1920s, many of whom eventually settled in the Livermore area where they were involved in growing roses and grapes. The Creole Jazz Kings is a Modesto-based band that has been performing since 1986. Its repertoire centers on jazz masterpieces from Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Duke Ellington, and the early New Orleans jazz revival.
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor performance, from 1 to 3 p.m., at 2400 First St., in Livermore.