On Sept. 14, the Glenn Miller Orchestra kicks off the “Bankhead Presents” season that includes shows celebrating beloved melodies and films of an earlier era.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1938, delivering big-band magic that soon took the arrangements established a unique style and sound that broke away from the rest of the big band groups at the time. They topped the charts a record eight times in a single year with hits such as Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Pennsylvania 6-5000, and Chattanooga Choo-Choo. Although Miller’s remarkable career was cut short when his plane disappeared during WWII, he brought swing music to new heights and his work had a lasting impact on the musical world.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be led by Nick Hilscher with guest vocalist Maria Schafer on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20-$65.
The fun continues with three classic films playing at the Bankhead: “Royal Wedding” (1951), Wednesday, Sept. 18; “South Pacific” (1958), Wednesday, Oct. 16; and “High Society” (1956), Wednesday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $5, and shows begin at 7 p.m.
Launched in 2018, the Classic Film Musicals series presents favorites from the Golden Age of Musicals, accompanied by newsreels and cartoons of the era, on the Bankhead’s new large screen.
Near the end of the season — on April 5, 2020 — “Benny Goodman at Carnegie Hall” will bring to life the hit songs and rich swing sound that established the band’s January 1938 concert as a ground-breaking musical event.
Benny Goodman was at the height of his career when he and his legendary band performed at Carnegie Hall and redefined the meaning of popular music. The sounds and songs of that magical night will be recaptured with an all-star big band made up of exceptional jazz and swing musicians and led by one of the great interpreters of Goodman's music, Terry Myers. Joined by legendary vocal group The Pied Pipers and other vocalists, they will take audiences on a delightful walk down memory lane with such chart-topping hits as Dream, And the Angels Sing, I’ll Never Smile Again, and Sing, Sing, Sing. The show begins at 3 p.m., and tickets are $20-$75.
The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First Street, Livermore. To learn more, visit lvpac.org.