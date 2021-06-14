The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) this week announced a nearly 60-event lineup for the 2021-2022 “Bankhead Presents” season at the Bankhead Theater, beginning in September with the return of the “Brilliance at the Bankhead” gala starring Grammy Award-winning singer Vanessa Williams.
The lineup – the largest in the theater’s history since it opened in 2007 – will include live performances, films, and free family concerts.
Member presale for the events runs through June 23, when tickets will go on sale to the public.
Many of the performances, including Williams, American blues great Robert Cray, and jazz keyboardist Keiko Matsui, were originally booked for 2020, but had their shows cancelled because of the pandemic.
Among the many fan favorites returning to the Bankhead for the upcoming season are the Canadian bluegrass trio The Wailin’ Jennys, jazz leader Branford Marsalis, singer/songwriter Joan Osborne, and the Pink Martini Band.
Appearing for the first time will be blues legends John Mayall and Walter Trout, comedian and former Minnesota senator Al Franken, and The 5 Browns, a sibling group that will fill the auditorium with classical music from five Steinway pianos.
The season will head to a close in May 2021 with two performances by Broadway superstar Lea Salonga, who also provided the singing voices for Disney princesses “Jasmine” and “Mulan.”
“It is always our goal to share and celebrate the arts with our community and this year it feels more important than ever,” said Chris Carter, executive director of the LVPAC, which operates both the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center. “After all the challenges of 2020, we’re really looking forward to the joy of experiencing live music and entertainment together with others in the theater again.”
“Some shows really have to be seen in person, on stage, to be fully appreciated,” Carter added. “No virtual or online offering can possibly replicate the visual sensation of such shows as Cirque Mechanics, who bring their “Birdhouse Factory” show in 2021, or the dynamic Japanese Taiko of Drum Tao.”
Three shows schedule this season will incorporate large screen projections and/or stage action with live music, including Anne Carrere as the Parisian chanteuse in “Piaf! The Show,” The Queen’s Cartoonists performing music to synchronized projections of classic cartoons and contemporary animation, and Stroll Down Penny Lane, which includes illustrations and photographs in a tribute to the decades-long musical career of Paul McCartney.
After a quiet year in 2020, the 2021 holiday season will be filled with music and dance, from the lilting sounds of Celtic music in an “Irish Christmas in America” and the gospel sounds in Damien Sneed’s “Joy to the World,” to the mariachi and dance filled “Noche Buena.” Dirty Cello will help celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Bankhead with bluegrass with a twist of classical.
Classic Film Musicals will also return with six films, including three 1970s award-winning hits in the spring, “Hello Dolly,” “The Sound of Music,” and “Camelot.” Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” will be shown on Halloween and “Polar Express” on the day after Christmas. Tickets for Classic Film Musicals and Family Films are $5 each.
The Bankhead Presents season will follow eight live performances scheduled for the summer, beginning July 9 with “Croce Plays Croce.” In addition, the resident companies of the Bankhead – the Cantabella Children’s Chorus, Del Valle Fine Arts, Livermore-Amador Symphony, Livermore Valley Opera, Pacific Chamber Orchestra, Rae Dorough Speaker Series, Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre, and Valley Dance Theatre – will offer nearly 50 events of their own during the season.
For a complete list of scheduled performances, go to www.livermorearts.org.