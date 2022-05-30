Tickets for the Bankhead Presents 2022-2023 season, with more than four dozen scheduled events, go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 2.
The season will lead off Saturday, Sept. 10, with “Brilliance at the Bankhead,” featuring award-winning singer and songwriter Randy Newman, accompanied by the Livermore-Amador Symphony.
Other top draws later this year will include the rock icon Jefferson Starship on Friday, Sept. 23; Micky Dolenz, the sole surviving member of the 1960s band The Monkees, on Friday, Oct. 21; journalist and commentator Carl Bernstein on Thursday, Nov. 3; jazz drummer and composer T.S. Monk, the son of jazz pianist Thelonious Monk, on Thursday, Nov. 10; Jose Feliciano on Friday, Nov. 18; and the Gaby Moreno Quartet on Friday, Dec. 2.
The Bankhead Theater, located at 2400 First St., Livermore, is operated by the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. For more information or tickets, visit livermorearts.org.