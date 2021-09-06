Livermore Arts, the nonprofit organization that operates the Bankhead Theater and Bothwell Arts Center, will require all patrons 12 and older to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear facemasks for all indoor activities beginning Friday, Oct. 1.
“Our number one priority is to share the arts safely with the Tri-Valley community,” said Denise Watkins, chair of the Livermore Arts board of directors, which approved the new policy.
Watkins said the decision to require both vaccinations and facemasks for all indoor performances and exhibits was the result of a “listening campaign” involving performers, patrons, staff, and volunteers.
“Returning to the stage for live entertainment and providing a safe place to gather in community together to experience the arts has been our goal since the pandemic began,” Watkins said.
“Livermore Arts accepts the responsibility of not only keeping our community safe and stopping the spread of the virus, but also returning to a sense of normalcy,” Watkins added. “It is incumbent upon us to make sure we institute multiple layers of safety protocols to ensure that we are able to continue to bring live music, theatre, dance, opera, and comedy back to Livermore and the surrounding areas.”
Livermore Arts Executive Director Chris Carter said all volunteers and staff members are also required to be vaccinated and wear facemasks unless they have a documented medical exemption.