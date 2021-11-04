Alameda County — After receiving $1.2 million from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) and banding together with other live performance venues, the Bankhead Theater looks forward to a bright future.
These funds will positively impact the Bankhead as it continues to navigate the reopening of live performances.
“This is a defining moment for Livermore Arts and will be instrumental in ensuring the future of our long-term sustainability,” said Chris Carter, Executive Director of Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC).
The grants helped LVPAC to reschedule more than 60 performances and artists cancelled during the pandemic, book artists for the 2022-2023 season, and cover revenue lost from March 2020 to present day due to closures. The SVOG monies also allow for other minor infrastructure changes, such as upgrading computers and software, fully financing the Bankhead Theater’s new sound system, upgrading its filtration system to use Merv-13 filters to provide safe air quality, and funding the purchase of personal protective equipment for employees and patrons as LVPAC returns to live performances.
Carter said about two-thirds of the Bankhead’s audience returned to the venue’s live performances this summer and fall. He hopes to see the rest of its patrons come back soon. In the interim, he is working with other regional theaters to share information and support.
“I do have conversations with other theaters throughout the Bay Area,” Carter said. “For example, Santa Clara has an ‘SCU Presents’ series, and I talked to their director about routing artists for next year so we can both get a good price on performing artists. We are in close proximity, but we don’t really share an audience, so we aren’t worried about competing.”
Carter noted LVPAC is also sharing resources with the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. Run by the city under its Library and Recreation Department, the Firehouse presents a variety of performances for the Tri-Valley, often complementing the Bankhead’s offerings. The two have recently collaborated on a marketing campaign, and hope to share more projects in the future.
“We are very excited about this collaboration and happy to be supporting arts in the Tri-Valley,” said Julie Eseltine, acting communications and public relations coordinator for the Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department. “It has been exciting to welcome the public back to live shows at the Firehouse Arts Center in recent weeks, and we look forward to offering a series of holiday-themed performances in collaboration with the Bankhead Theater.”
Organizers say the campaign aims to remind Tri-Valley residents that they have plenty of quality entertainment options right here at home this holiday season. Between the Firehouse and the Bankhead, arts enthusiasts can save the time, hassle and expense of traveling to San Francisco for entertainment.
Carter noted this kind of partnership was rare prior to the pandemic. He sees it as a small, silver lining to the entire shelter-in-place event that created so many difficulties for local theaters. He is currently participating in several groups of venue operators that include nonprofit and for-profit organizations where managers can share information and use their collective voices to preserve the arts and all they stand for.
“This kind of thing has been effective,” Carter said. “I have gotten to know several other people who are running arts organizations in the Bay Area, and I really have appreciated that ... we share what we are doing as far as safety regulations and the pandemic, and how’s ticketing going and how are other things going, and to help us all make our operations better. We are sharing ideas and working together and advocating together, so that’s been helpful.”
The Bankhead is located at 2400 First St. in Livermore. For more information, call 925-373-6800 or visit www.livermorearts.org. The Firehouse Arts Center is located at 4444 Railroad Ave. in Pleasanton. For more information, call 925-931-4848 or visit www.firehousearts.org.