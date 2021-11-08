The Bankhead Theater Gallery will present “50 Faces,” an exhibit of contemporary artwork from the Mosaic School of Friuli in Italy, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The exhibit features portraits of 50 famous people created with traditional mosaic materials, such as marble and colored glass, along with stone, plastic, wood, bone, shells and fiber for added character and intensity.
“‘50 Faces’ is a unique blend of art, technique, tradition, and culture,” said exhibit curator Guglielmo Zanette. “It is an exquisite innovation in the contemporary art scene.”
The Mosaic School of Friuli was founded in 1922 to teach and preserve the tradition of mosaic art. “50 Faces” showcases the winning artwork from the school’s Mosaic Young Talent competition, and includes portraits of such cultural icons as Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with business moguls such as Steve Jobs and Walt Disney.
The free exhibit will run through Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
The gallery, in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater, located at 2400 First St., Livermore, is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. It is also open to patrons during theater performances.
There will be an opening reception, “Coffee & Cannoli,” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 13, that is also free and open to the public.