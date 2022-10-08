Livermore Valley Arts is sponsoring an exhibit of modern expressionist works in the Bankhead Theater’s UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery now through Dec. 4.
Expressionism began in the early 20th century as artists such as Edvard Munch, Vincent van Gogh, and Henri Matisse began to portray the world from a subjective, rather than objective perspective, using intense colors and often radically distorting their subjects for emotional effect.
The exhibit, “Shape, Form, and Color: Modern Expressionism,” will include the works of local and regional artists, including Joan Miro and Alexander Calder. The Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, is also hosting an exhibit by abstract artist Ghada Jamal in the Founders Room.
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Jamal’s work depicts the Middle Eastern landscape in both turbulent and peaceful times.
Ghada has had nine solo shows in Beirut and participated in several group shows, including “The Road to Peace: Paintings in Times of War, 1975-1990” at the Beirut Art Center. Her work is also on permanent display at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC.