The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) has expanded the viewing hours for the free art exhibitions in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater.
The lobby is now open from 1-5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
LVPAC will also host a free reception for the current exhibit, “Composing the Future,” from 1:30-4:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 5.
This exhibit, a member show from the Northern California Women’s Caucus for Art, features artworks from 61 women from the Bay Area. Matt Finders & Friends will be playing outside the Bankhead. Masks are required inside the theater.