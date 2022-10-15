The Bankhead Theater has several family-friendly matinees on tap this fall, beginning with a return of the DLUX Puppets and the classic story of Alice in Wonderland on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The show features seven hand-crafted puppets, ranging from two feet to more than seven feet tall, voiced by DLUX Puppets founder Derek Lux. The Las Vegas-based DLUX Puppets also presented Alice in Wonderland at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore, in a sold-out performance in February 2018. Tickets for the 3 p.m. performance are $10 for students and $20 for adults.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Bankhead will present “It’s Magic,” the longest-running magical revue in the U.S., featuring several of the top magic and variety acts from Las Vegas, Europe, Asia, and the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Tickets for the 3 p.m. show are $20 to $68.
A month later, on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Bankhead will host “Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience,” one of the largest and longest-touring dog acts in the world. Each show features more than a dozen dogs, all of them rescued, performing big-air stunts, comedy antics, and athletic feats. Tickets for the 3 p.m. show range from $20 to $35.
For tickets, visit livermorearts.org/event-list.