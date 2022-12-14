“Beauty and Terror,” an exhibit of intricate string ‘paintings’ by Robin Bernstein representing horrors of the Holocaust will be on display in the lobby of Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, from Wednesday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 29.
Bernstein, a Bay Area artist, created the artwork, consisting of thousands of tiny pieces of string pressed into a bed of wax, Vaseline, and powdered pine resin, after her son became involved in The Next Chapter, a program of the San Francisco-based Jewish Family and Children’s Services Holocaust Center that matches students with a Holocaust survivor to interview and document their story. She was struck by the prevalence of internet websites denying that the Holocaust, the systematic murder of more than 6 million European Jews and millions of other members of persecuted groups by the Nazis from 1941 to 1945, ever happened.
Bernstein decided to respond to the online disinformation through fiber art, each piece evoking the Holocaust and its painful history. Despite the ugliness of her subject matter, she tried to create the most beautiful works of art she could to both honor the memory of those who suffered and remind people to pay attention and stand up against tyranny.
From a distance, the artworks can appear to be embroidery, mosaics, weaving, or paintings, with rich colors and eye-catching shapes. On closer inspection, the subject matter becomes more apparent, a graphic retelling of the horrific acts of violence and terror that each piece memorializes.
“Each cut (of the string) may represent the act of violence that was put to each victim of the Nazi Regime, be it by bullet, by gas, by fire, by starvation, by disease, and by other methods,” Berstein said. “Each cut may also be a reminder of the possibilities that were lost had over 11,000,000 Jews, people with disabilities, Roma, Jehovah’s Witnesses, a-socials, German political activists, and LGBTQ not been targeted and murdered. The ‘Final Solution’ of the Jewish question is at the heart of this effort. Systems of violence produce perpetrators, and I believe it is my responsibility as an artist to do what I can to produce a world that discourages the worst of human nature.”
According to Bernstein, each of the 18 pieces in the exhibit took three to six months to complete. Much of the string, which she meticulously cut into tiny pieces, was vintage and originated in Europe.
“It gives me a lot of satisfaction to be able to bring the history of the Holocaust to audiences who might not know about it otherwise,” Bernstein said. “People truly have no idea how brutal and how horrible it was. The pieces are educational, but they are also aesthetic visual experiences. They are memorials. They are honorific. They serve a lot.”
“Beauty and Terror” will be on display in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery in the lobby of the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., Livermore. The exhibit is free and will be open to ticketed patrons during theater performances and to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
Bernstein will also demonstrate her technique and discuss her motivation in creating the pieces from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.